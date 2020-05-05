Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Sells $544,468.10 in Stock

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 13,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $544,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,829.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SILK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.28. 203,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,965. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Silk Road Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.79 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.94% and a negative return on equity of 42.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($20.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SILK. BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 82.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 84,321 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 402,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 126,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.