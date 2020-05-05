SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

SILV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $10.80 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $7.75 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:SILV opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.15).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,638,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,022,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,000,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

