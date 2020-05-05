SingularDTV (SNGLS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $460,383.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, ChaoEX, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $460,383.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.17 or 0.02292725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00187396 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00068026 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex, OKEx, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, Liqui, HitBTC, Binance and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

