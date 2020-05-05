SingularityNET 24 Hour Volume Hits $109,102.00 (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Binance, Ethfinex and IDEX. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and $109,102.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.55 or 0.02309971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00189280 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00068314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00041712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kucoin, DragonEX, IDEX, Binance, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

