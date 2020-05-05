SITE Centers Corp. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a research note issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

SITC has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SITE Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,017,000 after purchasing an additional 301,532 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,636,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,962 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 25.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 870,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 190,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,121,000 after purchasing an additional 334,367 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty bought 11,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,197. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Makinen bought 20,576 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $97,324.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 51,576 shares of company stock valued at $237,704 over the last 90 days.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

