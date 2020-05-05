SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.50. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SJW Group news, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $44,887.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $447,003 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in SJW Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

