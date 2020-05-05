Skrumble Network (SKM) Price Tops $0.0016

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Skrumble Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, LBank and IDEX. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $1.61 million and $1.13 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.55 or 0.02309971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00189280 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00068314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00041712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Skrumble Network Token Profile

Skrumble Network’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network.

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Gate.io, LBank, BitMart and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.