Skycoin Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $262,324.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00005497 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Iquant, Cryptopia and C2CX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.69 or 0.02300234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00187452 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00068006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00040896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Iquant and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

