Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $120.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SWKS. Argus upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.23.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $6.78 on Tuesday, hitting $106.39. 2,399,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.97.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

