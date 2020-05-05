Slack (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel Sells $82,716.70 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) General Counsel David Schellhase sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $82,716.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 257,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,810.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Schellhase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, David Schellhase sold 8,166 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $244,980.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, David Schellhase sold 1,834 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $55,020.00.

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,909,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,733,333. Slack has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion and a PE ratio of -17.64.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WORK. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Slack in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

