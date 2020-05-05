SmartCash (SMART) Reaches Market Cap of $3.97 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $222,620.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

