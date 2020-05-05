Snetwork (SNET) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.59 Million

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, Snetwork has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Snetwork token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io and YunEx. Snetwork has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Snetwork Token Profile

Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,329,538 tokens. The official message board for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io/news.html. Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io.

Snetwork Token Trading

Snetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io and YunEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

