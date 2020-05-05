SnowGem Hits Market Cap of $392,082.68 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. SnowGem has a market cap of $392,082.68 and approximately $96,335.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005212 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 24,629,120 coins and its circulating supply is 24,552,028 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

