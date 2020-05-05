Social Send Market Capitalization Achieves $163,389.07 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Social Send has a total market cap of $163,389.07 and approximately $173.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00016178 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003164 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000753 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

