Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target Raised to $6.50

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SOI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

SOI traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,093. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $302.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.28.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,570,000 after acquiring an additional 382,425 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,533 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,153,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 198,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.