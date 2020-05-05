Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $6.33 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Soligenix an industry rank of 9 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Soligenix alerts:

SNGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.10. Soligenix has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 204.52% and a negative return on equity of 285.48%. Analysts predict that Soligenix will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Soligenix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soligenix (SNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.