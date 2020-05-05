Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Director Ernest J. Moniz Purchases 3,500 Shares

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SO traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.63. 4,002,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after acquiring an additional 310,440 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,229,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

