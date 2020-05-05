Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 600.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $54.92. 4,480,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044,089. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

