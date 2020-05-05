Southwest Gas (SWX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Southwest Gas has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.75-4.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.75-$4.00 EPS.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million. On average, analysts expect Southwest Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of SWX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 298,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 55.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Southwest Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO John P. Hester acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,080.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,270.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.