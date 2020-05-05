S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $11.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,968. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.38. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

