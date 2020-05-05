SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,888 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,339. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37.

