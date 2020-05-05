SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 336.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,031 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.20. 273,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,588. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

