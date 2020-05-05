SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,374,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,383 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 5.6% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 5.88% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $216,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.91. 2,439,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,435. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

