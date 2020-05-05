SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Holdings Raised by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.54% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 921,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after buying an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 104,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 358,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after buying an additional 108,149 shares during the period.

GNR stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 156,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,644. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64.

