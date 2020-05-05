Spectrum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,352.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. Spectrum has a market cap of $11,246.41 and $7,352.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00520970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005961 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

