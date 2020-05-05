Spence Asset Management Acquires 2,931 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises 6.1% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Spence Asset Management owned about 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL traded up $7.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,512. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total value of $666,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,165.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

