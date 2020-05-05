Spence Asset Management Has $11.59 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 6.0% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 535,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,863,614,000 after acquiring an additional 101,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,587,741,000 after acquiring an additional 909,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,927,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,730,427,000 after acquiring an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.63.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $927,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,961 shares of company stock worth $9,289,853. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $10.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $512.86. 506,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.58. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

