Spence Asset Management Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after buying an additional 598,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,896,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.66. 35,948,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,500,547. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

