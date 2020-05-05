Spence Asset Management Trims Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Spence Asset Management lessened its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 4.8% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $711.64.

CSGP stock traded up $6.11 on Tuesday, hitting $641.17. 266,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,674. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $482.10 and a twelve month high of $746.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $594.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $618.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.