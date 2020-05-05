Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.96% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%. The business had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. On average, analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,125. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $254.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPRO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.