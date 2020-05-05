Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,772 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.02% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $27,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,915.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRC. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

