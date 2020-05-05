Sprott (SII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sprott (TSE:SII) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$22.10 million during the quarter.

SII traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$3.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

SII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sprott from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

