Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.69. 11,988,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,581,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 2.63. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,467 shares of company stock worth $2,642,328 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Square by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

