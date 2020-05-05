Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €43.00 ($50.00) target price from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STM. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.14 ($53.65).

ETR:STM traded up €1.96 ($2.28) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €40.14 ($46.67). 29,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.38. Stabilus has a one year low of €28.62 ($33.28) and a one year high of €64.55 ($75.06). The company has a market cap of $943.05 million and a PE ratio of 11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

