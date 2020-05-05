Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.40 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.09 or 0.03752271 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00058071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00035128 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011110 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008579 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011122 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,165,448 tokens. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

