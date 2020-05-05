Stealth 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,907.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $2,907.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, Stealth has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003549 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001129 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00049702 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,598,758 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

