Stephen Edgar Williams Sells 572 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.15. 349,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,446. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.09 and its 200-day moving average is $228.18. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $260.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

