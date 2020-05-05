Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Bought by Markel Corp

Markel Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned about 0.65% of Stericycle worth $28,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 26.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth approximately $1,482,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 542,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,110. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.