Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.87%.

STRL stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $262.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.26. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Messer purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sterling Construction from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sterling Construction in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

