Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 103,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $221.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.13 and a 200 day moving average of $219.53. The stock has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

