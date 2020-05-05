Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,957 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

In other news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $830,275.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,087 shares of company stock valued at $32,030,631 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.