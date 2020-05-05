Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 7,450 Shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000.

IYLD opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03.

