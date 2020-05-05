Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.74.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $377.84 on Tuesday. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $392.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.28 and a 200 day moving average of $337.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

