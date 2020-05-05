Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 40,053 Shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,053 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EATON VANCE FR/COM were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in EATON VANCE FR/COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period.

Get EATON VANCE FR/COM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFL opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th.

EATON VANCE FR/COM Profile

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE FR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE FR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.