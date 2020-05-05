Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,146 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Exelon by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXC opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Argus dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

