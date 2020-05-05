Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 153.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $111.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,826,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

