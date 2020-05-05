Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 1,106.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 1,390.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09.

