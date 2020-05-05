Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 53,215 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

