Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Tesla by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,618 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,700.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,111 shares of company stock worth $76,622,852. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $560.35.

Shares of TSLA opened at $761.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $595.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.56. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The firm has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -855.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

