Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 10,120 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $256,321,000 after acquiring an additional 498,416 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $248,002,000 after purchasing an additional 224,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $219,852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 950,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $219,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $191.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.32. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,014,359.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,063,422. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.31.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

